Hopeful of hiring 15K teachers via WBCSSC in two months: Min

KOLKATA: The state government is hopeful of completing recruitment of 15000 teachers of Madhyamik and Higher Secondary level through West Bengal Central School Service Commission in two months time. State Education minister Bratya Basu on Tuesday made the statement in response to a query from Trinamool Congress MLA from Patharpratima, Samir Jana at the state Assembly.



"There are some legal issues associated with the recruitment process and Calcutta High Court has given us guidelines regarding recruitment which we are following judiciously. Another three months time has been granted to the School Service Commission by the Court and six government officers have been assigned as per Court's direction for hearing and disposal of grievances of aggrieved candidates. We are hopeful of completing the recruitment in two months time," Basu said.

The hearing process for around 5,000 candidates is still pending while 13000 cases have already been disposed off. The SSC, after the entire process, will submit the list before the High Court. Meanwhile, 34,000 primary teachers have been already recruited.

The minister further made it clear that the state government will not follow any 'fatwa' in connection with the National Education Policy of the Central government. "Bengal has its own thought process regarding this and there are several areas of clash of opinion regarding this. No fatwa regarding the National Education Policy will be accepted," Basu added.

The minister in response to Jana's query informed the House that 14,640 schools have been affected by the severe cyclonic storm Amphan while 4,525 schools suffered damages due to cyclone Yaas. More than Rs 56.25 crore and Rs 84.33 crore have been allocated for infrastructural upgrade after damages caused due to Amphan and Yaas respectively.

The minister in response to a question from MLA Neeraj Tamang Zimba regarding the status of Darjeeling Hill University informed the House that inter-departmental transfer of 25 acres in favour of Higher Education department has been completed after identification of the site at Mungpoo , Darjeeling.

The DPR amounting to Rs 33.44 crore has been submitted by the PWD department and administrative approval is accorded. The search committee formed for appointment of first vice-chancellor (V-C) has submitted its recommendation.

V-C of North Bengal University Subires Bhattacharya has been given additional charge of the university.