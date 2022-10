Hoped for better life: Father of Morbi disaster victim from state

kolkata: Wails broke the tranquil of sleepy Keshabbati village in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Monday as neighbours flocked the house of Habibul Sheikh, who was among those who lost their lives in the Gujarat bridge collapse.



Habibul dropped out of school after class 10 due to financial difficulties and was working as a goldsmith in Morbi town, where the incident happened, for the last 10 months. He lived there with his uncle.

He had gone to visit the suspension bridge on Machchhu river with his friends on Sunday evening when the incident took place.

His family members are waiting for the return of Habibul's body.

"My son had gone to Gujarat to earn money. We had hoped for a better life with our son's earnings. But all our dreams were shattered when we came to know about his death late on Sunday," the daily-wager said. According to reports, the body of the deceased worker is likely to be brought to the village on Tuesday.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the local police have visited Habibul's house and the state government was providing full cooperation to the family.