Himalayan Rly launches AC coaches on New Jalpaiguri-Darjeeling route

Darjeeling: The world heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) heralded in summer with air-conditioned coaches on the (New Jalpaiguri) NJP-Darjeeling route. A month-long summer festival was also flagged off on Monday.



"The DHR has had a record rise in the number of passengers since September 2021. There has been a 15 per cent growth in passengers from September to January in the DHR," stated SK Chowdhury, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM,) Katihar Division of DHR.

The DRM also flagged off the air-conditioned coaches in the NJP-Darjeeling passenger service. "Specially during summers, there are complaints of stifling heat from NJP to Kurseong. The AC service will make the journey more comfortable," added the DRM.

The NJP-Darjeeling service will have three coaches with two air-conditioned and one general coach.

On Tuesday, the maiden service chugged off to Darjeeling with 18 passengers.

"From April onwards all joyride services from Darjeeling to Ghoom and back will have Vistadome coaches. This will offer better views hence elevating the ride experience," added the DRM.

The DHR also flagged off a month long "DHR Summer Festival." The festival is being organised keeping in mind three objectives. This includes promoting heritage; tourism and local talents.

"Cultural programs, musical shows along with showcasing of local culture and tradition will take place in all the DHR stations to mark the month long festival," stated Chowdhury. However NJP, Darjeeling and NJP will host major events. The festival will continue till March 31.

In 1879, work first started on the DHR, then called the Darjeeling Steam Tramways.

At present the DHR does a 88 km stretch from Darjeeling to New Jalpaiguri. It was inscribed a World Heritage site on December 2, 1999.