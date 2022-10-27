Hills: 'Tihar' culminates with the observance of 'Bhai Tika'

darjeeling: The five-day long 'Tihar' (Diwali) festivities of the Hills culminated with 'Bhai Tika' on Thursday.



Though both in the plains and the Hills the essence of 'Bhai Phonta' and 'Bhai Tika' is the same (it is the day on which sisters pray for the long life and prosperity of their brothers), the festival is observed in a unique way in the Hills. In the Newari community, 'Bhai Tika' is an elaborate affair.

According to Newari traditions, 'Mandaps' (dedicated space) of different colours are prepared for each brother and decorated with 'Rangolis' (intricate designs or patterns drawn using different natural colours).In the centre of the 'Mandap', food grains are kept in the form of a concentric circle. Outside the circle, fruits and garlands made of marigold flowers and 'Khoi' (made from rice grains) are kept. These are offered to the brothers.

The forehead of the brother is anointed with 'Tika' of different colours with the chanting of the 'mantra.'

The sister then gives the offering of drinks (alcoholic or made from curd) which the brother has to hold in one hand.

He holds the 'Shagun', which is called 'Samaibaji' in Newari (comprises egg, dry prawns, fried ginger and garlic and soyabean) in the other hand. The brother is supposed to hold the offerings in his hands and not put them down.

After this, the sister touches the feet of her brother thrice and a small Puja with the chanting of the 'mantras' takes place. The brother is now allowed to put down the offerings he has been holding. The brother then gives gifts to his sister in return.

Among all the Gorkha sub-communities, 'Sailroti' or a traditional sweet bread forms the main festive food on the day of 'Bhai Tika.'