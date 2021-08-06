Hill parties to put pressure on BJP to seek permanent political solution

Darjeeling: Hill political parties and apolitical organisations met in Darjeeling on Thursday, resolving to put pressure on the BJP to fulfill theirpre-poll assurances.



The indefinite hunger strike launched by SP Sharma,general secretary, All-India Gorkha League (AIGL) with the same objective entered its fifth day.

The meeting called by the AIGL saw representatives of both factions of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha attending. "We had a threadbare discussionon how to put pressure on the BJP effectively. We have chalked out political programmes which will be supported by other political parties. At times, we will have united programmes also," remarked Vikram Adi Rai, vice-president, AIGL.

He, however, did not divulge the details of politicalprogrammes that have been decided upon. Rai stated that the ongoing indefinite hungerstrike would continue.

Incidentally, the AIGL had demanded a clarification from BJP MP (Darjeeling) Raju Bista regarding the progress of the inclusion of 11 Gorkhasub communities in the ST list and Permanent Political Solution for Darjeeling Hills. The party had further demanded a deadline from Bista regarding the fulfillment of both these issues, failing which they had insisted he resign from the post of MP. As there was nothing from Bista's end, Sharma launched an indefinite hunger strike at the AIGL office located at the Ladenla Road, Darjeeling, last Sunday. Meanwhile, Shanta Chhetri, TMC Rajya Sabha MP asked the Union Government on Permanent Political Solution."I was to raise the issue at Zero Hour on Tuesday in Rajya Sabha. However, owing to disruption in the House, the issue could not be raised. However, the written statement has been accepted by the Speaker," stated Chhetri.