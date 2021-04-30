Highest surge so far: 89 deaths & 17,403 fresh cases in a day

kolkata: A record single-day spike of 17,403 Covid cases were reported across Bengal on Wednesday pushing further the total infection tally to 8,10,955. As many as 89 fatalities were reported across the state in the past 24 hours. Around 11,248 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal.



As many as 12,885 patients recovered from the disease in the state in a span of 24 hours taking the total count of recoveries to 6,89,466. Covid recovery rate on Thursday remained at 85.02 percent.

The number of active Covid patients stood at 1,10,241 on Thursday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 7.81.

Trinamool Congress candidate from Bhagabangola Idris Ali has been admitted to a city hospital after testing positive for Covid. His health condition is stated to be stable.

Trinamool Congress MP Dr Santanu Sen who had already tested positive for Covid on Wednesday blamed the Narendra Modi led Centre and the Election Commission of India for the rising number of Covid cases in Bengal. In his Twitter handle, he said: "MO-SA run #ECI made me admitted due to #Covid, But can't stop me from protesting through EVM."

The state has so far carried out 1,03,79,305 Covid sample tests out of which 53,724 tests were performed in the past 24 hours.

Out of total 89 deaths on Thursday, Kolkata registered 23 deaths, highest so far and North 24-Parganas has registered 21, South 24-Parganas 11, Howrah 7, Hooghly 6, West Burdwan 1, West Midnapore 4, Bankura 5, Birbhum 4, Purulia 1, Malda 1, Murshidabad 1, South Dinajpur 1, Jalpaiguri 1.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 3,901 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 3,912. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,408.

North 24-Parganas has lost 2,743 people so far. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 1,87,533 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,73,768. South 24-Parganas has registered 990 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 51,394. Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 1,120 and 543 deaths respectively and total infected cases are 50,199 and 40,983.

There are a total 140 dedicated hospitals and 12,352 earmarked beds have been introduced out of which around 1,838 ICU/HDU beds are functional in Covid hospitals.

Around 1,283 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals. There are currently 200 Safe Homes and around 11,507 beds are there in these Safe Homes. Around 112 testing laboratories have been made functional in the state.