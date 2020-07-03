Higher Edu dept spots discrepancies in employee status of teachers

Kolkata: The state Higher Education department has found discrepancies in data entry in Employee Status Detail Module for teachers on the part of a number of colleges in various categories like designation, number of sanctioned and filled in posts, entry for graduate laboratory instructor (GLI) etc.



The principal/vice-principal or heads of institutions have been directed to furnish correct data with due rectification of such errors in data entry by July 8. The data should be uploaded in the Banglar Uchchasiksha portal.

A number of colleges have already completed such data entry in nine modules in the portal but scrutiny of the data entry revealed discrepancies... "If appointment has not been given in Professor post, the name should not be entered in Professor category. The college is required to specify the name of the subject under Other Indian Languages and Other Sciences category. In this context you are requested to check and rectify the data uploaded as stated above," read the directive. The colleges that have not completed entry in the portal has been asked to do so by July 8.