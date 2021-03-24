Hemant Soren to hold rallies in support of TMC in Bankura, Purulia on Mar 24, 25

Raghunathpur: Working president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will hold public rallies in support of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bankura and Purulia.



He is scheduled to hold back-to-back rallies in Bankura and Purulia on Wednesday and Thursday.

"We share a very good relation with Jharkhand and their Chief Minister is going to hold public rallies in Bankura and Purulia on Thursday and Friday," she said.

It may be mentioned that both Bankura and Purulia are close to Jharkhand and Soren's campaign would leave a deep impact in

the area.

JMM along with other Opposition parties including NCP and Samajwadi Party had earlier announced support to TMC for the Assembly polls. The chiefs of the Opposition political parties including Akhilesh Yadav, MK Stalin stood beside Banerjee when she was allegedly attacked at Nandigram.