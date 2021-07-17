Helpline numbers made available for JEE candidates

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu announced helpline numbers for candidates who will be appearing for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations on Saturday. The helpline will be operational from 6 am to 10 pm on Saturday for helping out candidates in case they face any problem.



The numbers 033-23671159/1149/1199 and the toll-free numbers are 18001023781 and 18003450050 will be manned by a team comprising officials of the Joint Entrance Board and the state Higher Education department.

The numbers had remained operational from 8 am to 8 pm on Friday (today) too.

The minister further informed that the examinees will be allowed to travel in the Staff Special Trains and assured them that the state government has taken all measures to ensure that students don't face any transportation-related difficulties.

Students have to show their admit cards at the railway booking counters to board the Staff Special Trains. Their guardians will also be allowed to board these trains. The examinees will also be allowed to avail the Maintenance Special Service Metro that will operate on Saturday.

A total of 92,695 candidates will appear for the WBJEE of which 60,105 are from West Bengal, 31,594 from other states, 682 from Tripura and 314 from Assam. The examination will be conducted in 274 centres. "All Covid protocols will be maintained at exam centres and masks and gloves will be made available to candidates and invigilators," Basu said.