Heavy goods vehicles, buses involved in most number of fatal accidents in 2021: Review report

Kolkata: The annual review report of the Kolkata Traffic Police shows that goods vehicles and buses are involved in the maximum number of fatal accidents across the city that took place during 2021.



Also, cases of drunken driving have increased alarmingly.

According to the report, in 2021, goods vehicles were involved in as many as 77 fatal accidents whereas buses were named in 45 fatal mishaps.

More than 130 people suffered serious injuries in the accidents involving goods vehicles. In case of buses involved in fatal accidents, the figure of death is 130, including private buses, mini buses and state-run buses.

Meanwhile, the report indicates that the tendency to jump red light and violate stop line has reduced after citation cases were sent to violators for the past few consecutive years.

The figure shows that during 2017, 251824 people were prosecuted through Red Light Violation Detector (RLVD) cameras.

The figure jumped to 400185 in 2018 but again reduced to 209673 in 2019. During 2020, leaving the lockdown period, as many as 40964 such prosecutions were given in around eight months.

In 2021, 14,511 motorists were prosecuted through the RLVD which is quite low compared to the past figures.

Also, the number of stop line violation cases reduced to 125337 in 2021, which was 1213794 in 2017.

In 2018, the figure was 617462 while in 2019, the figure was 683950 and in 2020, the count was 144153.

The report also indicates that the number of drunken driving cases is again rising which had come down a lot. In 2019, around 8571 motorists were arrested and prosecuted for drunken driving. In 2020, the figure had gone down to 2005 but in 2021, it jumped to 2513.