Headmaster showcaused for violating state directive & holding classes in school

Kolkata: The School Education department has showcaused the Headmaster of a school in Daspur in West Midnapore district for organising physical classes for students of class X. The move is in violation to the state government's directive that all schools in the state should be closed till August 31, amidst the pandemic situation.



Headmaster Brindaban Ghatak of Hatsarberia BC Roy High School in Daspur area said that the decision of holding physical classes was prompted by requests from a section of guardians that their wards' studies are getting affected due to lockdown. They had written in their appeal that they are unable to do virtual classes due to non-availability of smartphones or internet connection. He added that the classes that were held on Monday followed all social distancing norms and standard protocols. "Body temperature of all students and teachers present was checked with thermal gun," said Ghatak.

The district inspector visited the school on Thursday and will soon file a report as per directions of the School Education department. He claimed ignorance about the school holding physical classes. Meanwhile, classes in the school has been suspended temporarily stoped.