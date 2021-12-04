HC transfers Abhishek's defamation suit against Suvendu to Kolkata court

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of a defamation suit filed by Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee against Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari from Burdwan court to a court in Kolkata.



Adhikari, a BJP leader, had prayed for transfer of the suit from Burdwan court to a court in Purba Medinipur district.

After hearing both sides, Justice Subhasish Dasgupta directed that the defamation suit will be heard before the City Civil Court here from January 14.

Abhishek had filed the defamation suit against Adhikari before the Burdwan court in connection with some alleged derogatory comments made by the BJP leader while addressing a public meeting at Khejuri in Purba Medinipur district.

The court was apprised by the concerned counsels that the pending suit is at the preliminary stage pertaining to the service of summons and hence qualifies for a transfer.

Furthermore, advocate Aniruddha Chatterjee appearing for Adhikari extended a suggestion before the court that since both the parties generally remain very busy owing to their hectic schedule, a transfer of the case from Burdwan to Calcutta is plausible.

This was not opposed by advocate Anirban Ray, appearing for Abhishek. Accordingly, the court agreed to the transfer request after observing that the 'Court finds no wrong to accept the same'.

However, the court cautioned that this order is passed without going into the merits of the case and without prejudice to the rights and contentions of the parties.