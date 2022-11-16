HC summons head of CBI team probing the teachers' job scam

kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Tuesday summoned the head of the CBI team constituted for probing the teachers' recruitment scam on Wednesday afternoon.



Justice Gangopadhyay also demanded to know the actual number of fake appointments. He also queried whether the CBI has made a list of the alleged fake appointments and given it to the commission.

At the same time, he said that the court will take action if the candidates who got the job by submitting blank papers do not resign.

It was alleged that many candidates had gotten teaching jobs in the School Service Commission (SSC) despite submitting white papers and the Calcutta High Court had ordered those teachers to resign by November 8.

Justice Gangopadhyay on Tuesday ordered the CBI to submit the list of names of those who got jobs by allegedly answering two questions or by submitting a white book.

He also demanded the presence of the head during the submission on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Justice Gangopdhyay on the same day withdrew the order for the appearance of the president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Ramanuj Ganguly on the delay of the appointment of a candidate named Priyanka Shaw.

Justice Gangopadhyay had ordered the appointment of a candidate named Priyanka Shaw by October 28 but her appointment was done by the board on Monday.

The lawyer representing the WBBSE told the court that the board received the hard copy of the SSC recruitment recommendation letter on October 28 and therefore could not give the appointment letter to Shaw on October 28.