HC seeks data on govt flats, quarters from Chief Secy

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed the state Chief Secretary to give an account of how many flats or quarters of government housing have been evicted in the state.



The concerned official has been asked to collect the information from all the departments within four weeks and submit the account in the form of an affidavit.

The Calcutta High Court Division Bench, comprising Justices Rajesh Bindal and Aniruddha Roy, on Wednesday during the hearing of a case by government employee's wife, Chandrabati Devi, who was occupying a government quarter for 27 years after her husband's retirement, directed that if the affidavit could not be filed within the stipulated time period, then the Chief Secretary would have to appear in person in the next hearing.

According to sources, there are government houses at 72 places in the state. There are about 34,000 quarters or flats. The Housing department estimates that about 80 per cent of government flats in the city are occupied.