HC orders CBI probe into hirings of 6 SSC teachers

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed a CBI probe in connection with recruitment of SSC Class IX-X teachers.

Justice Abhijit Ganguly, during the hearing of a plea alleging irregularities in SLST (State Level Selection Test) recruitment on Monday, directed the CBI to submit the probe report by March 28.

The petitioners alleged that there had been corruption in the recruitment of SSC teachers (Group C).

Candidates, whose name did not appear on the merit list, had been hired in exchange for money.

But candidates, whose names are in the merit list, have gone to the waiting list.

There were allegations that the six teachers were appointed by depriving the candidate who got higher marks. They were recruited in State Level Selection Test or SLST.