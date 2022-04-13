HC asks IPS Damayanti Sen to oversee probe in four rape cases

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday asked IPS officer Damayanti Sen to oversee the probe in Deganga, Matia, English Bazar and Bansdroni rape cases. The next hearing is on April 20.



A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Rajarshi Bharadwaj, pointed out that the probes will be done under the supervision of Sen who is now the special commissioner of Calcutta police.

Sen was in-charge of the detective department in Kolkata Police when the Park Street Rape case was cracked. Prime accused of the Park Street gang rape Kader Khan and his henchman Mohammad Ali were arrested from Greater Noida during a special raid by the Kolkata Police in September 2016.

Both were absconding from the day after the victim Suzzette Jordan lodged a complaint.