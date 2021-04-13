Hard work, closeness with people give edge to TMC's Debashish Kumar in Rashbehari

Kolkata: Known for his sincerity, Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominee for Rashbehari Assembly constituency Debashish Kumar may have an edge over his contender from BJP for having done the legwork, opined political analysts on Monday. The election in the constituency will be held on April 26 during the seventh phase of the polls.



Kumar, a local boy, is close to all the people of the area, and over the past one decade, he has remained the undisputed leader of the area. Locals claim that they always find him by their side.

The ensuing election will witness a fight between the local boy and an 'outsider.' BJP has fielded Dr Subrata Saha, a retired Lieutenant General, a voter of Asansol North Assembly constituency under the impression that even if a lamp post is nominated people will stand in long queues on the day of the poll to cast their vote in favour of Saha.

The whole calculation is based on the performance of the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, where the party contender got 5,000 more votes than the Trinamool nominee Mala Roy from the Rashbehari segment that falls under South Kolkata Parliamentary constituency.

But in the past two years, the popularity of BJP has reached the rock bottom level as per political experts. During Covid and Amphan, Kumar played a major role in ensuring that food reaches the houses of the Covid victims daily.

Because of his initiatives, the branches of trees that fell during Amphan and had blocked the main thoroughfare had been cleared within 24 hours after the storm hit Kolkata on May 20, 2020.

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay was elected from the seat twice in 2011 and 2016. In 2011, he won by over 30,000 votes and in 2016 he won by 14, 500 votes. Chattopadhyay has been shifted to Bhowanipore seat from where Mamata Banerjee was elected in 2011 and 2016. The seat fell vacant as she moved to Nandigram and Chattopadhyay was asked to fight from the seat.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that the BJP and RSS cadres were not putting up a stiff fight as they were reluctant to work for an outsider. "They have given up and have conceded defeat. Knowing well that winning the seat is a matter of time as Kumar has been putting in maximum efforts to bag the seat and thereby strengthen the hands of Mamata Banerjee," sources added.

He had visited the slums and completed the door-to-door campaign by visiting each household.