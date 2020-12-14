Ham radio member helps reunite missing man with family in Haryana

Kolkata: A person from Haryana, who had gone missing from outside his home, reunited with his family on Saturday with the help of Ham radio enthusiasts from West Bengal.



The 37-year-old man Des Raj—who is mentally-challenged—was found begging in Durgapur area during Kali Puja this year. Goutam Ghosh, a ham radio member, provided him food and shelter.

When Goutam spotted Des, some passers-by were teasing him. However, Goutam and some locals admitted him to the government hospital for treatment. The doctors were unable to understand his language.

"After talking to Des, we got to know his address and then contacted the local police station through our Ham radio team in Haryana. His family had registered two missing FIRs," Ambarish Nag Biswas, custodian and secretary of West Bengal Radio Club (WBRC), an organisation of Ham radio enthusiasts in the state, said.

He reiterated that Des, a resident of Karnal, is a farmer and used to live with his mother Shanti Devi.