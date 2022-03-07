Guv Dhankhar talks to Speaker on live coverage of address, writes to CM seeking an early dialogue

Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee had an hour-long interaction on Sunday regarding the session of the House commencing from Monday, as the state's constitutional head wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeking a dialogue with her at the earliest.



The governor had invited the Speaker for an interaction on, among other things, live coverage of his address to the House on Monday complaining that it had been "blacked out" on earlier occasions.

"There was (an) interaction at Raj Bhawan today between Governor and Assembly Speaker for an hour regarding the upcoming assembly session," Dhankhar tweeted.

The Assembly has been summoned by the governor at 2 pm on Monday after an impasse over the timing of the sitting of the House.

"In view of unwholesome situations during the earlier such addresses to the Assembly, including 'black out' of 'live coverages' of the address, I find it expedient to have an interaction with the Hon'ble Speaker so that sanctity of the proceedings is maintained and dignity of the office of Governor is not compromised," Dhankhar wrote to Biman Banerjee.

A copy of the letter was attached with a tweet message in the twitter handle of the governor.

The governor also urged the chief minister, in a separate letter sent on Sunday, to interact with him at the earliest, saying that will hopefully help pave the way for "seamless concerted coordinated stance" with respect to his address to the Assembly. This was in response to Banerjee's communication to Dhankhar that she will meet him after the inaugural session of the Assembly on Monday.