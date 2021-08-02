Grievances: Teachers' hiring body starts scanning applications

KOLKATA: After receiving about 25,350 grievances from candidates—whose names didn't appear on the interview list for recruitment of teachers at upper primary level—the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) has started scanning applications.

"We have initiated three modes-physical mode, by post and by email for accepting representations from candidates who may be aggrieved. Applications from a number of candidates have come in all the three modes. We have started scanning the applications. The process is expected to complete in a week's time," Subha Shankar Sarkar, Chairman of School Service Commission (SSC) said.The maximum number of applications, ie, 13000 has come by e-mail. About 4,500 applications have been received in physical mode and 75,000 through post. Sources said there would be some applications which would not fulfill the eligibility criteria. So after scrutiny of all the applications, it is expected to come down to 7000-8000 range. Then, the Commission will take steps for hearing of the aggrieved candidates individually. The process is expected to start from the second week of this month. The Commission will also sensitise the persons in the government level other than the Commission's own staff, who would be involved in conducting the hearing process.