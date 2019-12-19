'Govt scared on historians': Mamata on Guha's detention

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condemned the detention of leading historian Ramachandra Guha during an anti-CAA protest in Bengaluru and extended her solidarity to all those picked up during the agitation.

"This government is scared of students. This government is scared of one of India's most accomplished historians for speaking to the media on #CAB #NRC and holding a poster of GandhiJi," Banerjee said in a post on her Twitter handle.

"I condemn the detentionA of Ram Guha. We extend our full solidarity to all those detained," she said.

Hundreds of agitators, including Guha, were detained in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Shivamogga in Karnataka for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Thursday.