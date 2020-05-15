Govt constitutes board of Administrator for Maheshtala Municipality

Kolkata: The state government on Thursday constituted Board of Administrator for Maheshtala Municipality with Dulal Chandra Das as the chairperson. The outgoing six chairmen in councils' have been appointed as members of the seven-member board. The tenure of the Trinamool Congress-led board of the municipality in South 24-Pargana had ended on Wednesday.



"We are going through a crisis situation in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. I shall try my best to stand by the people in this difficult time," said Das, who is in charge of the Board of Administrators.

In the current situation when the state is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the third urban local body in the state that has seen the outgoing chairman as the head of the Board of Administrators. Kolkata Municipal Corporation has witnessed outgoing Mayor Firhad Hakim as chairperson of the Board and the Left Front led Siliguri Municipal Corporation has also seen outgoing Mayor Ashok Bhattacharya appointed as chairperson after the tenure of the board expired.

The TMC led board had assumed power of Maheshtala Municipality on 14 May, 2015.