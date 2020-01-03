Gangasagar: KMC takes extra steps to ensure cleanliness at Babughat

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is leaving no stone unturned in taking measures to ensure cleanliness at the transit camp and its adjacent areas at Babughat, where pilgrims for Gangasagar will put up before travelling to Sagar Islands for taking the holy dip.



The Gangasgar Mela will be held from January 10 to 17 this year.

"There will be sufficient bio-toilets and movable compactors will also be in operation round-the-clock so that any sort of garbage dumped in and around can be removed on a priority basis. There will be additional manpower for the cleanliness of the ghats," said Debabrata Majumder, Member Mayor in Council (Solid Waste Management).

The road will be cleaned from time to time by mechanical sweepers. The civic body will soon have 10 such machines in its fleet which can be effectively used in busy roads in the city where manual dusting or cleaning is not possible, said officials.

On November 30, 2019, Mayor Firhad Hakim held a high-level meeting with Kolkata Police and other stakeholders to discuss on the arrangements made for Gangasagar pilgrims while they will stay at camps near Babughat.

The KMC, in coordination with Kolkata Police, are setting up an integrated control room in the transit camp area of Babughat to keep a track on the weather conditions, tidal conditions and most importantly track the movement of the pilgrims. "For the first time this year, we will have dedicated surveillance for the safety of luggage of the pilgrims at the cloakroom in the area. The move is to prevent any sort of theft," a senior KMC official said.