Frequency of special trains reduced

Kolkata: Following the Bengal government's requests, the Centre has agreed to reduce the frequency of long-distance trains from Mumbai, Delhi



and Ahmedabad to one every week.

The state government had requested to reduce the frequency from the places with high prevalence of COVID-19 to check the spread of the disease in the state that has already witnessed a spike in cases due to influx in migrants.

A couple of days ago, the Centre had also given its nod in suspending passenger flight operations from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad between July 6 and 19 as requested by the state government.

A communiqué by the Eastern Railway has stated that in view of the emergent COVID-19 situation the frequency of Howrah-New Delhi Special that passed via Patna and Howrah-New Delhi Special via Dhanbad has been reduced to weekly.

The Howrah-New Delhi Special that passed via Patna will be leaving Howrah station on Saturday that is on

July 7.

It will leave from New Delhi on Sunday that is on July 7. While the Howrah-New Delhi Special via Dhanbad will be leaving Howrah on Thursday that is on July 6 and it will return from Delhi the next day. But, both the trains will run from Howrah as per the usual schedule till July 10.

Similarly, two special trains of South Eastern Railway connecting Ahmedabad and Mumbai have also been reduced to weekly.