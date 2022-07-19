Freedom fighters' kin to flag off oldest running train from Howrah

kolkata: The South Eastern Railway (SER) has announced that on July 20 family members of freedom fighters will flag off the oldest running 12810 Howrah to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai Mail from Howrah Station. It was first run by the British on September 25, 1893.



It is part of the celebrations of Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations, which will take place from July 18 to 23, to commemorate 75 years of Independence. It is being organized as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

A week-long programme will be organized by SER to mark the occasion along with other zones of Indian Railways from July 18 to July 23.

On Monday, the General Manager of South Eastern Railway Archana Joshi flagged off a motorcycle rally by Railway Protection Force from the SER Headquarters. It included 10 RPF personnel, including two women personnel. They are bound to reach Champaran in Bihar by July 30 and will be leaving for Delhi on July 31, as per the schedule. Four stations of South Eastern Railway have been identified as freedom stations; it includes Chakradharpur, Tatanagar, Ranchi and Balasore.

A number of activities have been planned at these stations.