Fraudulent messages to dupe people in circulation, alert cops

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has posted a screenshot of some text messages which are allegedly being circulated in order to dupe people.



According to police, in the past few days, several people have got text messages which look like messages from the bank. It is mentioned in the messages that some amount of money has been withdrawn from the person's account using a debit card. If the debit card holder did not make the transactions, he or she should call on a number or forward the said text message to a specific number in order to block further transactions using the said debit card.

Since the past few days, police came to know about such messages from several people who had not made any such transactions. After a brief investigation, cops found that some fraudsters are circulating such messages in order to dupe people.

If anyone calls on those numbers or forwards the text messages, his or her bank details may get compromised, which may lead to significant monetary loss.

Police informed that such messages can be identified by checking them minutely.

If the message gets sent by a bank, then the last four digits of the debit card will be mentioned on the message. Other numbers will appear as x. But in the fake message, all the numbers of the debit card are seen marked as x.

Though no complaints have come to Kolkata Police about any such fraud, police have already started alerting people through Facebook. People have also advised to call the helpline of Kolkata Police's bank fraud section on 8585063104.