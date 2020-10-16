Forum introduces e-pass for Puja revellers

Kolkata: The Forum for Durgotsab–an umbrella organisation of 350 community Pujas in the city has introduced an e-pass system through which the Puja revellers can book in advance their desired slot for hassle free pandal hopping during the Durga Puja.



41 community Pujas – 23 in South and 18 in North Kolkata have been incorporated under this category and people availing the pass will not have to stand in queue and will be allowed entry through the members' gate of the respective pujas. Volunteers will be there to ensure that COVID-19 protocols like physical distancing, wearing of masks are adhered to while entering the

pandals.

"The advanced slots for pandal hopping will be available from Panchami to Navami. Each day has been divided into twelve slots of 2 hours duration each. In a two hour slot 500 passes will be issued and booking will be closed down once the slots are filled. The interested pandal hoppers will have to provide their choice north or south and timing when they wish to go for pandal hopping. Accordingly they will be allotted slots. The e-passes will come at Rs 200 each," said Saswata Bose, General Secretary of the Forum.

Another member of the Forum said that the e pass system has been introduced for safe and secure pandal hopping through maintenance of

Covid protocol during the Puja days.

For availing an e-pass a person has to log in at the website of Forum for Durgotsab which will be updated soon in the Forum's Facebook page. One has to register through name and mobile number.

Then he/ she has to mention which side – South or North does he want to go for pandal hopping.

After this the time slot should be entered and then e pass will be booked.

A QR code will be generated after successful booking of the e-pass and one has to scan the code for entering into the puja pandal.

The money earned through booking of the e pass will be divided equally among all the members of the Forum.