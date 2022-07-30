'Foresters are working tirelessly to preserve and protect the big cat & secure its environs'

Kolkata: Various parts of the state on Friday celebrated the International Tiger Day, which is observed annually to make people aware of the dangers and problems faced by the mighty tigers.



On the occasion, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "From the land of the Royal Bengal Tiger, heartiest greetings to all on International Tiger Day. Our foresters are working tirelessly to preserve and protect the big cat and secure its environs. My best wishes."

The state Forest department joined hands with the Department of Posts, West Bengal Circle, to celebrate the occasion of International Tiger Day. A special cover, set of six picture postcards along with a special cancellation was released. A book on postage stamps depicting the tiger was also brought out by the West Bengal Circle of Department of Posts by Chief Postmaster General, West Bengal J Charukesi in the presence of Jose T Mathew, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of the state Forest department, during a programme at GPO Kolkata.

Various zoos in the state held programmes to celebrate the occasion while engaging students in activities like skit performances. However, the South Khairbari Leopard Rehabilitation Centre under Jaldapara forest division did not host any event in honour of Raja, who died at the age of 25 years and 10 months on July 11.

He was the oldest tiger in captivity in the entire country. On his death, District Magistrate of Alipurduar Surendra Kumar Meena along with senior officials of the Forest department in the district had paid their tribute by offering flower wreaths. His last rites were performed as per Hindu ritual post a guard of honour. Raja was originally from the Sunderbans. He was rescued from Sajnekhali in August 2008 with bleeding injuries after a sudden crocodile attack.