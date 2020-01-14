Forest dept hands over bikes to squads for fast intervention in narrow areas

Siliguri: State Forest minister Rajib Banerjee on Tuesday handed over 10 motorbikes to different forest squads of Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling districts. These bikes are expected to help in speedy and effective intervention in forest areas.



Timely intervention is required during cases pertaining to man-

animal conflict, rescue along with patrolling and keeping watch over wild animals that have strayed into human habitat.

"Incidents of man-animal conflict are steadily on the rise in these regions, especially in Dooars. Intervention involves rushing to far-flung places. It has been a long-standing complaint that mobility of large vehicles in narrow forest roads is difficult and time consuming. Thus, we are handing over these motorbikes for efficient and timely service," stated the Forest minister.

He also expressed concerns over the use of razor wire fencing in tea gardens located near animal corridors.

"Animals often get grievously injured owing to the razor wires. We will write to the management of these gardens to immediately do away with these razor wire fences. If they fail to comply, necessary action will be initiated against them," Banerjee added.

The bikes were handed over from the Murti Tent of the Forest department, in the presence of the Forest minister and other top brass of the Forest department and the World Wildlife Fund on Tuesday.

2 bikes each have been given to forest squads from Mal, Khunia, Ramsahi and Binnaguri. A bike each has been given to squads from Sukna and Kalchini. Very soon, scooters will also be handed over to female forest personnel.

"The bikes will help in rescue of smaller animals like monkeys. Earlier, large vehicles used to be deputed. In case of other emergencies simultaneously, there used to be a shortage of vehicles. The bikes can be used to reach essential supplies including food, to personnel who have been deputed to keep watch over an elephant herd or rhinos," stated Arghadeep Rai, an official from the Binaguri squad.