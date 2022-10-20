For better weather updates: 'New radar to scan storms soon'

KOLKATA: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore is going to install new radar which will help the department to predict the possibility of storms in the coastal areas in a more accurate manner.



A senior official of the weather office said that there is an existing X band radar in Kolkata which will soon be replaced by another X band radar. Urban flood warning system will also be set up in Kolkata before the rainy season next year.

In the weather development, the sky remained cloudy from Wednesday morning. Several districts in south Bengal including Kolkata received scattered rainfall later in the day. Monsoon has officially withdrawn. Rain lashed the districts like North 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas besides Kolkata.

A low pressure has already formed over Andaman Sea which may turn into a depression over south east and east central Bay of Bengal on Thursday. It may further intensify on Friday. As a result, there may be isolated rainfall in several places of south Bengal during the weekend. The MeT office said that dry air from the north western part of India will blow towards south Bengal districts.

The MeT office said that people in south Bengal may feel the impact of cyclone ahead of Diwali.

As a result there may be rainfall during the day of Diwali. The coastal districts will receive maximum rainfall, the weather office said.