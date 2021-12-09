Flight services disrupted for about 2 hours due to fog

KOLKATA: Flight services were disrupted at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport due to dense fog on Wednesday morning.



According to sources, on Wednesday morning visibility was so low that several flights had to be delayed. At 6 am, the visibility was around 100 meters. Due to the dense fog, flight services were suspended for two hours between 5:37 am and 7:45 am. After the visibility increased, the flights started taking off.

Airport authority informed that on Wednesday 42 flights took off from Kolkata late while 16 flights arrived after around an hour of their scheduled time.

Two flights had to be diverted to other airports. Residents of the areas around the airport also experienced dense fog till around 8:30 am. Due to the situation, traffic movement was a bit slow. However, train services were normal.