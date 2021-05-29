Five die in separate cases of lightning & electrocution

KOLKATA: At least five people were killed in the state on Thursday in separate incidents of lightning and electrocution.



According to sources, three people — two teenage boys in Hariharpara area of Murshidabad district and another person in Nakashipara in Nadia district, died after being struck by lightning.

In another incident, two young boys were electrocuted to death in East Midnapore.

They were all declared dead after being taken to a nearby health center.

Heavy rain lashed various districts and also the city on Thursday.

The Regional Meteorological centre on Wednesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in various pockets.

This happened a day after, ''Yaas'' had wreaked havoc in several places in East Midnapore, South 24-Parganas and North 24-Parganas, mainly the coastal areas.

People in the city and other South Bengal districts mainly witnessed a sunny day on Friday. The cyclone turned into a depression on Thursday as a result of the cyclone.

Several North Bengal districts also received rainfall on Thursday but the weather condition improved from Friday.

The MeT office prediction said that the temperature may go up in the next 24 hours.

The cyclone and torrential rainfall brought the temperature down by a few notches. Cyclone Yaas had made a landfall last Wednesday around 9am in Odisha's Balasore district, causing damages in several districts in Bengal as well.