First of its kind: State set to develop rural eco circuit tourism at Orgram

Kolkata: The state Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department is developing rural eco circuit tourism that is the first of its kind in the state at Orgram in Bhatar block of East Burdwan.



Most of the work for the project has already been completed and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to inaugurate the project from her administrative meeting at Durgapur on Wednesday.

"The place is located 20 odd kilometers ahead on the route to Santiniketan where tourists can enjoy the beauty of nature and the mystery of forest with sheer tranquility. The Bhalki Machan forest is just at the foot of the project area. A large waterbody located within the project area has been rejuvenated and an eco park has already been developed. Three cottages have already come up and another three are in various stages of construction," a senior official of West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (WBCADC) — an autonomous organisation under the Panchayat department which is implementing the project said.

CADC since 2016 has been maintaining a big farm located on 91 acres of land where there are projects related to variety of meat like Turkey, Kadaknath Chicken, Vanaraja Chicken, Black Bengal Goat, fish hatcheries, orchards, including that of Alphonse mango, hanging seed bed, shed nets for agriculture products among others. The tourists visiting the spot can relish fresh farm products cultivated and cooked by the SHG women associated with the project named as 'Orgram Samannay Prakalpa'.

The added advantage of the location is its close affinity to various tourist destinations like the 108 Shiv Mandir, Bhalki Machan, Randiha Barrage and of course Santiniketan.

The remains of an old aerodrome constructed during the British period is another attraction.

There will be a tourist sales counter where local handicrafts will be showcased and sold.

The potential for developing the place was the brain child of the then P& RD minister Subrata Mukherjee who passed away on November last year. Pulak Roy, who presently is the Minister-in-charge of the department visited the place on Sunday to take stock of the work in progress.