Firhad Hakim attends virtual meet

Kolkata: Firhad Hakim, Chairman Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation, held back-to-back virtual meetings from his Chetla residence on Saturday. Hakim took stock of the preparedness with the alert of the cyclone Yaas expected to hit the state on May 26 and then held a meeting on Covid management with concerned officials of the Health department. Hakim is presently under house arrest as per directions of the Calcutta High Court in connection with Narada sting video case.



KMC's control room as well as all borough offices of the civic body will be operational round-the-clock from Sunday till May 28 .

Members of Board of Administrators will be in charge of each borough with Atin Ghosh, Tarak Singh and Debabrata Majumder in charge of two boroughs each.

There will be arrangements of generators so that water supply to households in the city is not affected even if there is power cut. The main water supply stations and the booster pumping stations will be equipped with generators to ensure uninterrupted water supply.

The same will be applicable in case of drainage pumping stations. There will be portable generators to ensure that water from the pumping stations can be channelised into the river even if there is a power cut.

There will be additional manpower and machineries to clear roads in quick time if trees get uprooted.

CESC in co-ordination with the Electrical department of the civic body will ensure that wires are not left dangling. It will have teams in each borough for quick restoration of power cuts.

The school buildings and community halls are being sanitised and will be used in case need arises to shift residents from dangerous buildings in the city. Placards should be placed on light posts which may be prone to fall. Restoration of potholes will also be taken up on priority basis from Sunday.

Meanwhile, a 40-bed safe home for Covid patients with oxygen parlour facility started functioning at Harekrishna Sen Lane in North Kolkata on Saturday. The number of beds will be soon raised to 75.