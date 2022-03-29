Fire breaks out at Indian Institute of Chemical Biology, none injured

KOLKATA: A major fire broke out at the Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (IICB), one of the oldest biomedical laboratories in the country, here on Monday, a fire official said.



No casualty was reported in the blaze which had been brought under control, the official said.

A total of 12 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire in the institute, a wing of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), situated close to Jadavpur University in the southern part of the city. The fire broke out around 12.30 PM from a laboratory of the IICB in the southern part of the city's Jadavpur area.

The cause of the fire would be probed, the official added.

The IICB was established in 1935 as the first non-official centre in India for biomedical research and was included within the aegis of CSIR in 1956. The institute is engaged in research on diseases of national importance and biological problems.