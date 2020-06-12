Fire breaks out at godown in Kolkata
Kolkata: A fire broke out at a godown packed with highly inflammable leather materials in the city's wholesale business hub of Burrabazar on Friday, an official of the fire department said.
At least four fire engines were pressed into service to douse the blaze at the godown, which is located in the third floor of the building on the congested Hari Bari Lane in Burrabazar area, he said.
"Fire broke out in the godown this morning at around 11 am. Our firefighters have brought it under control. Our main concern is that the fire does not spread to the adjacent buidings," the official said.
There is no report of any casualty so far.
