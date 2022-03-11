Film shooting infra growing in state, explore the opportunities, says CM

Kolkata: Calling upon the film industry to explore the growing opportunities to shoot in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said several projects were taking shape in the state.



Addressing the Tele Academy award at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here to honour artistes of television serials, Banerjee said Dhana Dhanyo stadium and Viswa Bangla Milan Mela ground would be ready by March end and it would help the entertainment industry in various ways. Besides, the existing Eco Park in New Town is already being explored by the producers of various shows.

"The 3000 capacity Dhana Dhanyo stadium will be an ideal place to do shooting. The state government has always helped the people involved in making television serials like the directors, technicians and artistes and will continue to do so in future," she said.

Banerjee opened the Tele Academy Complex at Baruipur virtually. The academy has been built by the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority ( KMDA) and will be managed by the state Information and Cultural Affairs department.

Banerjee said the state-run academy at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district will be a one-stop destination for makers of fictional and non-fictional programmes.

The Tele Academy at Baruipur that has come up on 10 acres of land can be more easily communicable with the completion of a flyover, Banerjee said.

"From films, serials to talent hunt shows - every purpose can be met in this complex, a one-stop destination for you all.... While going for shoots outside the state, also weigh the options and facilities offered by Bengal," she said.

It has four air conditioned studios and an administrative block housing conference room, cafeteria and store room.

Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay and Sabhadhipati of South 24-Parganas Zilla parishad Shamima Sheikh were present at Baruipur at the time when the Chief Minister inaugurated the complex virtually.

Budding students will be taught about making documentary films for television along with sound technology. There will be workshops, seminars and symposia.

State minister Aroop Biswas and Indranil Sen and vice-president of Tele Academy, Raj Chakraborty, were present at the award giving ceremony.

A self-confessed viewer of serials during her rare spare time, Banerjee lauded the role of the entertainment industry to lift people's mood when Covid-19 cases were rising.

"During the Covid pandemic when people could not go out of their homes, then the television serials had become their friend and only means of entertainment. I know there are people, who complete their household work by early evening, to watch the serials. Whenever I get time, I watch television serials," she said.