Fatalities in state drop to 3, Covid bed occupancy stands at .35%; 236 test + ve

Kolkata: The number of daily fatalities on Saturday dropped to 3 from what stood at 4 on Friday. Around 6 people died on Thursday. Around 21,172 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far.



Occupancy in Covid beds on Saturday registered at 0.35 per cent which on Friday stood at 0.40 per cent. In the beginning of January this year, the occupancy remained at around 5 percent. By the end of January the occupancy dropped to around 3.5 percent. It has further gone down in February.

Bengal on Saturday registered 236 fresh Covid cases on Saturday while on Friday the number stood at 260. The figure remained at 246 on Thursday and 272 on Wednesday. The number stood at 236 on Tuesday and 200 on Monday. Last Monday, the state saw a drop in Covid infection as daily cases have gone down to 200 from what stood at 278 on Sunday. After nearly one year, the daily number of infected cases in Bengal on Saturday dropped below 300 last week. Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 percent for the 9 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020. State on Saturday registered the positivity rate at 0.82 percent.

On Saturday, the state saw the release of around 269 patients after their recovery. The number of active Covid cases has been on the decline in Bengal for over a week. Active cases had dropped by 36 on Saturday. The number of active cases on Saturday stood at 1,952.

Single-day cases in Kolkata remained at 47 on Saturday. Around 33 new cases have been registered in North 24 Parganas on Saturday. The total number of infected cases so far in the North 24-Parganas has gone up to 4,02,934. Out of this, around 3,97,310 have already been released. North 24-Parganas has seen 1 Covid death on Saturday while Kolkata has seen 1 death. Kolkata has so far seen a total 4,46,994 Covid infected cases. As many as 4,41,013 patients from Kolkata have already been released from the hospitals. The number of fatalities in the city so far reached 5,651.

The total number of infected cases reached 20,14,803 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,91,679 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. Around 1,655 patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation on Saturday while 264 patients are in hospitals. Around 33 patients are in Safe Homes. As many as 247 telemedicine consultations have been given by the dedicated cell of the health department in the past 24 hours. State has so far carried out a total of 10,88,328 telemedicine consultations till date. State on Saturday addressed 1,092 general queries taking the total number of consultations done in Bengal to 25,52,115.

Around 41 tele-psychological counselings have been addressed on Saturday. As many as 4,90,064 tele-psychological counselings have been done in the state so far.