Family of injured boy gets Swasthya Sathi card in 12 hours

Kolkata: In an exemplary case, the family of a class II student from Deganga area—who had to undertake a surgery of his injured hand at a private hospital—was provided the Swasthya Sathi card within 12 hours by the district administration of North 24-Parganas. It usually takes 4 to 5 days to generate the UR code of the card.



The boy had injured his left hand while playing with his associates on Tuesday. The victim, Munshi Mohammed Raihan, was rushed to a nearby hospital by local residents. Doctors suggested shifting the patient to a private hospital in the city.

The patient's family members were told that his hand was fractured badly, requiring a surgery. The family members failed to arrange funds for the surgery to be conducted at the private health establishment in the city.

The patient was taken back home and felt severe pain since the accident took place. The boy's father, Rabiul Islam, had lost his job during the lockdown. This led to a financial crisis in the family.

The local residents sought the intervention of the BDO, Subrata Mullick, into this matter. After being informed, Mullick took initiatives so that a Swasthy Sathi card could be arranged for the distressed family.

He took prompt action and urged the district health officials to issue the same.

After receiving the Swasthya Sathi card in record time, the family members of the patient admitted him to a private hospital in the city. The surgery will be performed at the hospital free of cost.

Meanwhile, the family members of the patient expressed their gratitude to the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had conceived the Swasthya Sathi scheme.

The patient's father, Rabiul, also thanked the district administration, which prepared the card within 12 hours setting an example.