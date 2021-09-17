Fake vax camp in college: Chargesheet filed against Debanjan, seven others

kolkata: The police have filed chargesheet against imposter Debanjan Deb on Thursday at the City Sessions court, Calcutta in connection with the fake vaccination camp case registered at the Amherst Street police station.



Apart from Deb, chargesheet was filed against seven other accused. Deb was arrested after Trinamool Congress MP, Mimi Chakraborty, raised an alarm after she took the first dose of covid vaccine from the fake vaccination camp organised by Deb.

But, later it was found that in the vaccination camp organised by Deb, Amikacin injection, which was labelled as covishield, was administered. Deb had organised a camp at the City College on Amherst Street on June 18.

The principal of the City College lodged a complaint against Deb after he was arrested for organising a fake vaccination camp at Kasba impersonating an IAS officer.

On Thursday, police submitted chargesheet against Deb and seven others accusing them on charges of cheating, conspiracy, attempt to murder, impersonating a public servant, violation of government servant, forgery and other allegations.

During the investigation, police have recorded statement of 75 people under section 161 of the CrPC.

Seven persons have given their statement before a magistrate under sections 164 of the CrPC. The chargesheet contains 750 pages.