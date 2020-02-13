Fake job racket busted in Kolkata, 4 arrested
Kolkata: Police on Wednesday held four persons including a woman for duping several people on the pretext of providing them jobs with the Kolkata Metro and a private airlines taking the total number of arrests in the case to five, officials said.
Probing a complaint lodged by a man on February 3, police had earlier arrested one person who was a member of the fake job racket.
"The four had hatched a criminal conspiracy and advertised in leading newspapers of West Bengal offering lucrative jobs in a private airlines and metro railways," the officer said.
"Several youths contacted them who were then asked to pay an amount to facilitate admission and medical examination expenses. To convince the job-seekers, the accused provided fake appointment letters to them," the officer added.
However, upon realising that they were duped, several victims went to the agency's office only to find it shut down, he said.
"The accused had opened an office in the southern part of the city's Sodepur area from where the four were arrested today (Wednesday)," he said, adding that several incriminating documents were seized.
