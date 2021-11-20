ER to run spl EMU trains for Rash Yatra

kolkata: In a bid to cater to the rush of passengers on the occasion of Rash Yatra Utsav, Eastern Railway's Sealdah Division will run one pair of EMU Special between Sealdah and Shantipur at night from November 19 to November 21.



"UP EMU Special will leave Sealdah at 21:06 hrs to reach Shantipur at 23:32 hrs DN EMU Special will leave Shantipur at 00:10 hrs to reach Sealdah at 02:35 hrs," said an official Eastern Railway.

He reiterated that the EMU Specials will stop at all stations including Flag and Halt stations enroute in both directions.

Meanwhile, for construction of Foot Over Bridge at Madhupur station, 240 minutes (07:30 hrs to 11:30 hrs) Traffic and Power block has been planned on November 21. Due to this, 03681 Asansol-Jasidih MEMU, 03539/03538 Andal-Jasidih-Andal Passenger and 03581/03582 Jasidih-Banka-Jasidih Passenger will remain cancelled on the day of block on November 21.

This apart, 03675 Asansol-Jhajha MEMU will be controlled for 20 minutes enroute on the same day.