Elderly killed and at least two injured as portion of a dilapidated house collapses

Kolkata: An elderly woman was killed and two persons were injured when portions of an old building fell on them on early Thursday morning.



The injured were taken to Nilratan Sarkar Medical College and Hospital where Pratima Saha was declared brought dead while her son Rajesh and grandson were released after treatment.

On early Thursday morning a portion of a 150-year -old one storeyed building at 55, Beliaghata Main Road

collapsed. Attracted by a loud sound local people rushed to the spot and found three persons who got trapped under the rubbles.

The police and workers from the Disaster management group reached the spot and began clearing the debris. The injured persons were taken to the hospital where one was declared brought dead while the other two were released after treatment.

Senior officials of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said the building was declared dilapidated and unsafe and has not been repaired for many years due to family

dispute. The residents continued to stay flouting the KMC notice.

The officials said in most of the old and dilapidated structures the rain water pipes are clogged.

As a result, when there is rain, the water get accumulated on the roof putting pressure on the structure. The structure fails to withstand the additional weight and collapses.

There are more than 2000 dilapidated buildings in the city. In many such houses the civic authorities have failed to trace the owner and they are being occupied by

trespassers.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation had requested to the owners of buildings that are more than 50 years old to get the health of their homes examined but this request has failed to yield result.