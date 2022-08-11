ED summons 8 West Bengal IPS officers in coal smuggling case
Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned eight senior police officers of West Bengal to New Delhi for questioning in the coal smuggling case, officials said on Thursday.
Among the IPS officers summoned by the central agency were Gyanwant Singh (ADG, CID), Koteswara Rao, S Selvamurugan, Shyam Singh, Rajeev Mishra, Sukesh Kumar Jain and Tathagata Basu, they said.
The IPS officers have been given specific dates to appear before the ED at its New Delhi office, they added.
"These IPS officers played crucial roles in the coal smuggling case. There is evidence that these officers benefited from the scam. All of them were posted in areas where the smuggling happened," the ED official said.
Seven of these eight officers were summoned by the ED last year as well.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Indian football team to play against Vietnam, Singapore in September11 Aug 2022 11:14 AM GMT
Mayawati reviews Gujarat poll preparations, indicates BSP will fight...11 Aug 2022 11:08 AM GMT
POCSO victim should not be traumatised again by having to relive...11 Aug 2022 11:06 AM GMT
Freebies, welfare schemes different: SC11 Aug 2022 11:00 AM GMT
Woman arrested for killing 4 members of family over property dispute,...11 Aug 2022 10:38 AM GMT