Duttabad fire: Forensic team to submit report soon

Kolkata: Forensic team will ascertain the cause of massive fire that broke out at a slum opposite Duttabad off Eastern Metropolitan Bypass on Tuesday evening.



"The Forensic report will come within two- four days," said Jag Mohan, the director general of fire and emergency services.

He reiterated that around 30 huts were gutted into fire. Hundreds of people who were rendered homeless have been shifted to a nearby government building. Food was also provided to them. No injuries have been reported.

According to locals in the area, around 6.30 pm there was a deafening sound and they saw fire coming out from one of the huts.

They apprehended that bursting of a gas cylinder might have caused the fire. 15 fire tenders from

Manicktala fire station were pressed into action to douse the fire. Sujit Bose, State Fire and Emergency Services minister and Firhad Hakim, chairman of the board of administrator of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, went to the spot and oversaw the dousing

operation.

The police cordoned off the entire area and traffic along EM bypass was disrupted.

Normal traffic along EM bypass resumed at 8.45 pm.