Duare Tran: About 1.55L applications to provide financial assistance approved

Kolkata: With steps taken by the Mamata Banerjee government to provide financial assistance to people genuinely affected by Cyclone Yaas, around 86,615 people will be receiving necessary assistance as their houses were damaged due to the natural disaster.



Around 1.55 lakh applications to provided financial assistance under Duare Tran scheme has been approved.

Sources said that the state Finance department has already allotted Rs 300 crore to provide the financial assistance.

Agriculture department, Fisheries department, Animal Resources Department, Disaster Management department and Land department is separately ensuring direct transfer of benefits in bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

The verification process had ended on June 30 and direct transfer of benefit has started from July 1. On the first day itself 5000 beneficiaries had received the benefit directly in their bank accounts. According to the sources in the state secretariat, 201 applications out of 252 from Birbhum has been approved. Around 1.62 lakh applications were received from North 24-Parganas. Around 74,000 of the applications were approved. As many as 230 out of 340 applications from Hooghly were approved while 8500 out of 18800 applications from Howrah were approved to provide the financial assistance. Out of 30,000 applications from West Midnapore, 2,500 were approved and 38,100 out of 1.18 lakh applicants from East Midnapore to receive the assistance. In North 24-Parganas 27000 applications were approved out of 57800.

Sources said that 86,615 applicants will be receiving compensation for damaged houses. The state Finance department has already sanctioned Rs 248 crore and Rs 50 crore to Agriculture department and Disaster Management department respectively. The direct transfer of benefit will get completed

by June 8.