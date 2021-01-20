Duare Sarkar: 2.25 crore visit camps, 75.83 lakh get Swasthya Sathi cards

Kolkata: The biggest outreach drive of the state government—Duare Sarkar—has touched a new milestone on Tuesday with 1.20 crore receiving benefits out of the 2.25 crore people who visited the camps across the state.



Till date 21,857 camps were held across the state to ensure that people can get enrolled to at least a dozen beneficiary schemes at their doorsteps.

Duare Sarkar was introduced after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended Swasthya Sathi scheme for everyone in the state. So far 75.83 lakh have already received Swasthya Sathi cards. In the scheme every family is covered under a health coverage of Rs 5 lakh every year. The state government is bearing the entire premium for every beneficiary. The fourth phase of the Duare Sarkar camps will end on January 24. Besides the Duare Sarkar camps, the state government has also introduced Paray Samadhan to execute elementary level works.

The Chief Minister also visited a Duare Sarkar camp at Kolaghat. As many as 11.09 lakh people have been provided with Khadya Sathi cards through Duare Sarkar camps. Most importantly, the state government has distributed caste certificates to 12.24 lakh people through Duare Sarkar. This comes crucial as this will act as a significant document in case CAA and NRC is implemented in the state.

Benefits of Sikshashree have been provided to 23,117 beneficiaries. Similarly, 2.64 lakh, 62899 and 1.31 lakh beneficiaries received Kanyashree, Rupashree and Aikyashree respectively through the outreach camps.

As many as 4,776 and 24,428 people have been brought under the Jai Johar and Taposili Bandhu schemes to help elderly people from the communities to get monthly pension. Most importantly, job cards for 100 days have been provided to 10.32 lakh rural people.

The Chief Minister had ensured enrollment under Krishak Bandhu scheme against self declaration. Now, 5.74 lakh farmers have been provided with Krishak Bandhu scheme through Duare Sarkar.

Again, 33,638 specialy abled people have been brought under the Manabik scheme to provide them monthly pension.