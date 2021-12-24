Domestic tourists make up for absence of foreign travellers in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: The foreign tourists are missing from the Queen of the Hills, this time, owing to the ongoing pandemic. However, there are no complaints. It is Christmas and domestic tourists are making a beeline for the Darjeeling Hills. Most of the hotels and homestays are booked till capacity.



"We have a packed Christmas and New Year tourist season this time. We have tourists from our own country, mainly Kolkata, Delhi, Maharashtra and other places," stated Pradeep Lama, General Secretary, Darjeeling Association of Travel Agents (DATA.)

Every year around 10 lakh domestic and around 40000 foreign tourists visit the Darjeeling Hills. "All our properties are packed for Christmas and New Year. The tourist rush is till January 5," stated Suman Baraily, General Manager of Central Heritage group of Hotels.

Joy Rides of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR,) a major tourist attraction, has started witnessing a rush. "We are running 4 steam and 4 diesel joy ride services. Many of the services are packed owing to the onrush of tourists," stated Suman Pradhan, Station Manager, Darjeeling.Sandakphu at an altitude of 12000 feet has been witnessing a rush. Though the snows have remained elusive this year, clear blue skies offer a majestic view of Kanchenjunga and the Everest, attracting tourists. "Everyday around 30 Land Rovers and Boleros are going up to Sandakphu. We are booked to capacity till the first week of January," stated Chandan Pradhan, Secretary, Singhalila Land Rover Owners Association. "Not only the Hotels, Homestays are also packed. Many tourists prefer the quiet serenity of rural areas," stated Balbhushan Syangden, a Homestay owner. Amid all this, the fear of the Covid-19 third wave lurks in the Hill town with the rush of tourists. Most of the tourists are seen without masks. "All should also wear masks. The Pandemic is not over yet. One should behave responsibly to save oneself and others too," stated Dr. Devendra Pradhan, medical practitioner.