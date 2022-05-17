Disgruntled WB MP meets BJP top brass, says ball in their court now
Kolkata: After a meeting with BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi, disgruntled MP Arjun Singh on Tuesday said that he has briefed him about the state of affairs in the party's West Bengal unit and now the ball is now in the court of the central leaders.
Singh was summoned by the BJP top brass after he voiced his reservations against the way of functioning of the party's state unit.
He had earlier alleged that leaders having no touch with ground-level workers and active only on social media are getting prominence in the state BJP.
"The ball is now in their (central leaders) court. Nadda-ji said he will take necessary action," the state BJP vice-president told PTI over the phone.
Asked if he is happy after the meeting, Singh said, It is not a question of being happy or unhappy. I am waiting (for redressal of his grievances).
At the meeting held on Monday, the central leaders sought from Singh a written report on the issues he had raised and he complied with it.
Before leaving for Delhi on Monday, he had claimed that he was made a vice-president of the state BJP with no real power.
The MP of Barrackpore, an industrial area, has of late been critical also of the Centre's policy towards the jute sector which is in crisis over the prices of raw materials.
Singh had left the Trinamool Congress and joined the saffron party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Couple moves Bombay HC seeking nod to complete surrogacy procedure17 May 2022 2:30 PM GMT
Four new members take oath at NCLAT17 May 2022 2:23 PM GMT
In West Bengal, 78.9 per cent of the households have bicycles, the...17 May 2022 2:09 PM GMT
CBI raids wrong, party stands behind Chidambaram: Cong17 May 2022 2:00 PM GMT
Gyanvapi: SC directs DM, Varanasi to ensure protection of area where...17 May 2022 2:00 PM GMT