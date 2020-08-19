Differently-abled students felicitated

BALURGHAT: Differently abled students who passed Secondary and Higher Secondary examinations this year were facilitated by Balurghat East Circle office at Patiram High School on Tuesday.

A total of six such students for Secondary and four students for Higher Secondary examinations were appearing this year from the Balurghat East Circle zone. The successful students received memento, manpatro (vignette), sweet-box, flower-bouquet and uttario (scarf) from the organiser.

Of 500 marks in total in HS exams, Shuli Ghosh of Patiram Vivekananda Girls High School scored 479 marks in aggregate.

Visibly overjoyed after attending the facilitation programme, she said: "I am really happy to attend the programme. I want to continue my study ignoring my physical obstacle in future. As I belong to a very poor family, I badly need financial assistance from the state government to build up my career."